Wakapoa logger dies after tree falls on him
SILAS Allan Federicks, 27, a logger and musician from Wakapoa, Lower Pomeroon River, Region Two, tragically lost his life on Monday after a tree fell on him. The incident reportedly occurred at Kaburi Backdam, Mazaruni, Region Seven. According to reports, Federicks was employed by another logger in the Kaburi District and was cutting the tree when it fell on him, pinning him down. Shortly after Federicks become motionless. Colleagues immediately went to his rescue but their efforts proved futile. He was rushed to the Bartica Regional Public Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. His body is currently at the Suddie Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.

