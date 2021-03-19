High Commissioner Charrandass Persaud presents credentials to India’s President

CHARRANDASS Persaud, High Commissioner of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the Republic of India on March 18, 2021 presented his credentials to President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, in a virtual ceremony held at the Ministry of External Affairs of India in New Delhi.

According to a release from the Indian High Commission in Georgetown, speaking on the occasion, the President of India conveyed his good wishes to the new envoy on his appointment.

He said India enjoys warm and friendly relations with Guyana and their ties are deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity. He also thanked the Government of Guyana for supporting India’s candidature for the non-permanent seat of UN Security Council for the term 2021-22.

President Kovind noted that India has been at the forefront in the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to COVID-19. He further stated that under the Government of India’s Vaccine Maitri initiative, highly affordable vaccines made in India have already reached several countries, re-enforcing India’s reputation as the “Pharmacy of the World”.

In his remarks, High Commissioner Charrandass Persaud highlighted the excellent relations Guyana share with India and conveyed the resolve of the leadership to take them further. High Commissioner Charrandass Persaud also thanked the Government of India for the continued development assistance and support in capacity-building across diverse areas. He also expressed gratitude to India for its humanitarian gesture of supplying COVID-19 vaccines to Guyana.