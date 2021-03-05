Mc Coy is being used as bait for political purposes

Dear Editor,

PARLIAMENT has once again descended into chaotic and erratic conduct much like the previous sittings.

This time, the Opposition Members of Parliament are behaving very “badly” as they are alleging some assault involving their member, Tabitha Sarboo-Halley, at the hands/phone of Minister within the Ministry of Office of Prime Minister, Kwame Mc Coy.

There is little evidence at this point, the opposition wants the House Speaker Manzoor Nadir to engage in “kangaroo Justice”. The opposition wants him to suspend Mr. Mc Coy on the basis of an allegation because the member said she is “shaken and traumatised” as a result of her encounter with MP.

Furthermore, the opposition is threatening that the consideration of budget estimates will not continue until Mr. Mc Coy vacates the Parliament.

Mr. Editor, the PPP/C will not bite the bullet and fall for this trick. And though it is a serious crime against a woman given the climate that we live in, the government will tread lightly. They will seek to have the matter investigated and determined before any action is taken.

And the Speaker should check the behaviours of opposition members both on social media, mass media and in Parliament. Again, I said many of them are breaching the time honoured principles of Parliament and law in terms of libel each time they talk about Mc Coy or the PPP/C.

Mc Coy has denied the allegations and as honourable members, that should be enough for now while the incident is being dealt with by the police. I also think that the police should investigate the counter allegations made by McCoy against Sarboo-Halley with the same zeal that they are going to investigate the first.

This issue is being deliberately used for rile-up Guyanese and advance a political cause because the opposition wants media time, time in the spotlight and time to make it appear as though they care about violence against women.

I have witnessed the crusade that the opposition is leading to misuse this very important and seriousness of violence against women and girls as a rallying call for their political motives. The Sarboo-Halley allegation must be seen for what is – an allegation.

It should not juxtapose against more serious issues where women are dying at the hands of their partners while others are being sexually exploited, raped and propositioned. This will not bring attention to the assault if that is what the opposition wants but it will jeopardise the gains made by Guyanese and other women in our society.

Get on with the people’s business in Parliament. Consider the estimates of the budget! This crass and distasteful behaviour whenever it seems like the opposition will not win a battle must not be allowed to continue.

This plan or ploy by the opposition against Mr. Mc Coy and the PPP/C will not stand the test of time. Let the chips fall where they may!

Guyana deserves a better and stronger opposition that will be serious, composed as opposed to perplexed about issues, behave with decency and decorum, and debate issues on the basis of facts. Waking up and seeing the opportunity to up struck the government using schemes and sinister allegations is not the way to go.

Yours respectfully,

Michael Younge