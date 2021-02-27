Audit so far unearths $300M financial ‘skullduggery’ in Police Force

“THERE seems to be a revolving door between police finances and the police welfare fund.” This was the assertion made by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, who informed the National Assembly last night that the recent detection of missing monies within the finance department of the Guyana Police Force, has since spiralled to $300 million. “An investigation is underway,” he said. In defending the budgetary allocations towards his Ministry, Benn indicated that the monies are needed and will be utilised strategically to address “rising crime which has taken advantage of the lapses due to the pandemic”.

The minister proceeded to highlight updated crime statistics which show an overall reduction in serious crimes by 6.9 per cent. “This reduction is predicated on the effects of the stay-at-home imperative required by protection from the pandemic, as robbery under arms with guns, robbery with violence, breaking and entering with larceny and burglary show declines, but murders increased by 13 per cent,” Benn noted.

He said that the year-to-date figures [2021] have so far shown a decline in serious crimes by 40.3 per cent. “This is viewed as a response to an increase in vehicles, motorcycle patrols and also improving keenness of police ranks,” he noted.

Benn also pointed to a number of matters are currently being investigated by the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU).

“Investigation into the procurement of consultancy services for the feasibility study and design for the Demerara Harbour Bridge; conspiracy to defraud country… on the 25th of January 2021 – David Patterson, former Minister of Public Infrastructure; Rawlston Adams, former GM [General Manager] of the Demerara Harbour Bridge; both pleaded not guilty and were placed on $200,000 bail,” Benn told the House.

He continued: “Money laundering investigation – Aubrey Norton, Martinez Seepersaud, money laundering investigation with regards to Yuri Garcia Dominguez; SOCU versus Michael Bagot, Civil Recovery Case; investigation with Shervington Lovell for drug-related offences; investigation with respect to the alleged illegal sale and lease of NICIL lands… investigation with respect to the Immigration and Support Services Department.”The minister also reflected on the need for changes within the Guyana Police Force as well as the Guyana Prison Service. “The need for better professionalism and empathy,” the Home Affairs Minister posited.

“I have repeatedly told the agencies that I don’t want prisoners beaten, I don’t want their food taken away; I have requested that the prison system plants 4,000 fruit trees to help improve the diet of the prisoners. I have asked the Minister of Agriculture for four shade houses to act as nurseries,” Benn said.

He reminded of the State’s responsibility to rehabilitate prisoners and to return them to useful work in the society.

HARMONY

Minister Benn in his presentation reflected on the state of the National Assembly, reflected on the distasteful engagements being carried on within the Parliament. “If Guyana is to become better and be at peace and have harmony, it has to begin in this House and arise out of reasonable, responsible debate, based on facts,” Benn emphasised. “I don’t know how we can achieve this unity if we continue to have engagements of this type in this House,” Benn lamented.

He also blasted the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+ AFC) members for “throwing up irresponsible statements” which he believes are used as a means of “playing victims” even against hard facts. Nonetheless, Benn expressed his full appreciation and support towards Budget 2021, and encouraged his colleagues in the opposition benches to add their support to the document. He concluded that the aim of the leaders in the House should be to craft a better life for Guyana’s future generations. “To give them a better life than we have had,” Benn said.