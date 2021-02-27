Mother gives kidney to save son’s life

SIX months after he was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure, 15-year-old Aditya Mohabir is now able to return to a normal life after his mother donated one of her kidneys. End-stage renal failure, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), is defined as the “final, permanent stage” of chronic kidney disease. At this stage, kidney function declines to the point where the kidneys can no longer function on their own. The kidney transplant was performed on February 8 by Head of Department for Multi-Organ Transplant and Vascular Access Surgery, Dr Kishore Persaud and team at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

“Aditya was diagnosed with chronic renal failure six months ago, and he was placed on haemodialysis. This caused tremendous stress to him and his family, generally. Coming from a single parent family, and diagnosed with kidney failure, brings on tremendous stress to his family, especially during this pandemic,” Dr Persaud highlighted, during a press conference on Friday.

The doctor went on to explain that the transplant, made possible with direct intervention from the President of Guyana, Honourable Dr Irfaan Ali; the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, the Ministry of Health, and corporate sponsors, would not only help Aditya return to a life of normalcy, but would also alleviate the financial burden of dialysis and additional medication, which was expensive to source.

“What kidney failure did to this young man, is convert him from being an independent to a dependent child, meaning that he solely depended on the machine to stay alive, and on his family and all these corporations for the medicines to keep him alive,” he explained.

However, with close monitoring, Dr Persaud assured that Aditya can live a normal life. Eventually, the young man will be able to return to school, work and carry on life as per normal.

“It felt great, because I knew to myself that I was doing something good, for Aditya, and I think that persons out there should not be afraid to be a donor. They should come forward, and for whoever needs a kidney or so on, they should go forward [to help them]. Don’t be scared. There’s nothing to be afraid of,” Aditya’s mother, Nadia Budwah expressed.The 32-year-old woman expressed happiness at her son being able to return to a normal life, although she has said that it will be a while before everything can fully return to a state of normalcy. “I am speaking on behalf of him, he is excited and he can’t wait to go home and show people what he went through and now he got back a normal life, he’s proud to show off right now,” Nadia said. The mother also took the opportunity to express her sincere gratitude to everyone who supported her and her son throughout their journey. “I would like to say thanks to everyone who supported us throughout the dialysis and so on, and continue to do the good work and look out for everyone else out there. Keep helping other people the same way you helped me,” the young woman concluded.

Also present at the media briefing were Dr Anthony, CEO of the GPHC, and the Multi-Organ Transplant and Vascular Access Surgery team.