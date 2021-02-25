Two more men succumb to COVID-19

TWO men, aged 48 and 63, from Regions Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), respectively, on Tuesday, succumbed to COVID-19 while receiving medical care at a Ministry of Health facility. Within 24 hours, the ministry recorded an additional death, a 65-year-old man, who was also from Region Four. These three, the 14th, 15th and 16th such deaths for the month of February, 2021, took the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Guyana up to 193. Meanwhile, five new cases of COVID-19 were recorded for Tuesday, February 23, 2021, all of which came from Region Four. No other region recorded new cases of COVID-19. Currently, seven persons occupy the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Thirty-seven persons remain institutionally isolated, while 387 persons are isolated at home. Eleven persons are institutionally quarantined.

The ministry has, additionally, recorded 26 recoveries, with 812 tests carried out for Tuesday. The number of active cases is currently 442.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If you or anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.