Eugene F. Correia Int’l Airport gets health accreditation
THE Eugene F. Correia International Airport (EFCIA) has received a “Certificate of Accreditation” from the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme. This is according to a press statement issued by management of the airport. Director-General of the ACI, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, has extended congratulations to Chief Executive Officer of the Airport, Col. (Ret’d) Anthony Mekdeci and his team on receiving the notable accreditation.
The director-general noted in his congratulatory letter that “After reviewing the evidence presented through our evaluation process, your airport has shown that it is providing a safe airport experience for all travellers which is in line with the recommended health measures established in the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force Recommendations, along with industry best practices.” Accreditation of the airport recognises that the travelling public using the airport’s facilities are safe and that precautions are being taken by the airport to reduce any risk to their health. The accreditation is valid for one year. This important accreditation comes as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors working assiduously to operate under strict guidelines and protocols geared at minimising transmission of the novel coronavirus.

