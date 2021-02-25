News Archives
‘Curlup’ turns self in for murder of Tiger Bay resident
Osafo Grundall
Osafo Grundall

HOURS after the Guyana Police Force issued a wanted bulletin for 42-year-old Osafo Sereste Grundall of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown, in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Dale Christopher, he turned himself in at the Brickdam Police Station. Christopher, called “Sun Skull” of Rosemary Lane, Cummingsburg (Tiger Bay) was shot once to the abdomen around 06:00 hours at Hill Street, Lodge, Georgetown. Grundall called ‘Curlup’ is of Freeman Street, East

Dead: Dale Christopher

La Penitence, Georgetown. Christopher had left home at about 01:15 hours in the company of a friend to attend a party. However, at about 06:00 hours, two to three loud explosions, suspected to be gunshots, were heard, causing the crowd of about 500 to disperse.

At the time of the shooting, the DJ and Selector were providing their services at the party but were later informed that someone was shot. As such, they reportedly stopped the party, packed up their equipment and left. Police stated that a taxi driver was passing along Mandela Avenue at the time when he was stopped by three males carrying the injured man, who was bleeding from a wound to the abdomen. Christopher was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Upon examination, a single gunshot wound was seen at the centre of his abdomen. Three other suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Staff Reporter

