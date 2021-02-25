News Archives
‘Super spreader’ event forces Task Force to suspend operations of highway resorts
Patrons enjoying themselves at the Splashmins resort
THE operations of two resorts on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway have been suspended until March 31, as the National COVID-19 Task Force Secretariat (NCTFS) discovered that the resorts were acting in breach of the COVID-19 guidelines by promoting ‘super spreader’ events.

According to information provided to the Guyana Chronicle by Director of the NCTFS, Colonel Nazrul Hussain, the Splashmin’s and Aziza Akosua Farm and Nature resorts were found operating in breach of the gazetted COVID-19 Emergency Measures on February 21 and 23.

On Sunday (February 21), when the Guyana Chronicle visited the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, it was observed that scores of persons were at these two resorts. Numerous persons were imbibing and there was an event where no heed was paid to social distancing. Around 17:30hrs, police officers attempted to disperse the crowds present at the resorts.

On ‘Mash Day’ (February 23), this newspaper was informed that similar activities ensued at the resorts, and it was these events which prompted the applications of sanctions. The operations of the two resorts have been suspended from February 24 until March 31. Permission for reopening must be granted through the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA).

As of December last year, resorts were given the ‘greenlight’ to reopen once they ensured adherence to the recommended hygiene and sanitation protocols. The GTA would have to first inspect the resorts to ensure that they are in compliance; failure to adhere to these measures will result in the revocation of conditional approval tied to the COVID-19 measures.

As per the gazetted COVID-19 Emergency Measures (No. 14), no recreational activities are allowed on any river, creek, beach, swimming pool and internal waters. The gazetted orders also indicate that if any person, organiser or operator fails to comply with the guidelines, the Minister of Health may close the operation of that business or prohibit the event.

Staff Reporter

