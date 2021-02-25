Twin unexpectedly delivers minutes apart

HISTORY was created at the New Amsterdam Hospital when twin sisters Amesha Thuesday-Grant and Amela Latasha Thuesday delivered their babies within minutes of each other on Wednesday morning. Amesha Thuesday-Grant, who underwent a caesarean section delivery, turned up at the New Amsterdam Hospital on Tuesday to keep her appointment for the surgery. Her sister, Amela Latasha Thuesday visited the hospital because she was experiencing lower abdominal pains. She was due to have her baby, next Saturday, February 27. According to midwife, Regina Black, during the admission interview, the young mothers were observed to have dressed similarly and it was then it was confirmed that they were twins.

Their birthdate is August 22, 2000 and they were delivered at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

However, following their admission, Amesha was booked for surgery while Amela was prepared for induction.

Subsequently, they delivered a boy and girl each, within 16 minutes of each other. Both babies, namely, Cassidy Miracle Grant and Kyron Kingsly Rajgopaul weighed 3Kg 500grams each and shared similar Apgar score of 9/10.

Speaking to the Guyana Chronicle, Amela Thuesday said the event was not planned but was subsequently discovered after her twin was being treated for gall stones.

It was during an ultra sound examination that it was discovered that it was a baby instead. Both women are elated over the history-making event. Amesha said she had prayed for such a happening.

The twins planned on being together for a much longer time as they live with their spouses at Lot 116 Jarvis Street, Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice.

Medical Superintendent, Dr. Vasana Henry and Regional Health Officer, Dr. Vishalya Sharma, presented tokens to the mothers.

Dr. Henry described the event as momentous, although the deliveries were different, while Dr. Sharma thanked the young mothers for trusting New Amsterdam Hospital to manage their delivery.

New Amsterdam Hospital, Chief Executive Officer, Michael Khan, was also present at the occasion.