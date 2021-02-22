21 new COVID-19 cases

AN additional 21 persons, recorded from 1,292 tests, were infected with the virus COVID-19, locally, according to the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard for February 21.

These new cases take the total number of cases recorded in Guyana since last March to 8,420. There have been no recent deaths, as such, the number of deaths remain at 189 persons. The new cases were recorded in Region Three (one case), Region Four (16 cases) and Region Seven (four cases). Eight of the new cases were recorded in men while 13 were recorded in women.

Meanwhile, four more persons who were infected before, have recovered. This takes Guyana’s total number of recoveries to 7,733. There are still 509 active cases of COVID-19, however. Ten of these patients are being monitored in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 11 in institutional quarantine, 38 in institutional isolation and 450 persons in home isolation.

As per the gazetted COVID-19 Emergency Measures (No. 14), there is a nationwide curfew imposed from 22:30 hours to 04:00 hours daily. All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If you or anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline: 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately, or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy