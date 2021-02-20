Guyana-Suriname Ferry to set sail tomorrow

THE ferry which plies the Moleson Creek, Corentyne to South Drain, Suriname route will recommence on Sunday. After almost one-year hiatus, the vessel will depart Guyana at approximately 09:00 hours and return at 13:00 hours. Persons who wish to board the vessel are asked to check-in between 06:30 hours and 08:00 hours.

A notice from the Ministry of Public Works indicated that the ferry will operate every Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday until further notice.

“It is important to note that at this time because of serious health concerns only Guyanese and Surinamese will be allowed to utilise this facility. We are not opening for regular international traffic for passengers with other passports,” the statement said.

Diplomat residents in Guyana and in Suriname will be facilitated upon request through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of both countries. More importantly, every passenger who wishes to travel must produce a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (PCR test) to confirm that they do not have the novelcorona virus. The test must be taken within 72 hours of travel.

“All COVID-19 protocols including the observing of social distancing on board and in the terminal building will be observed. Guyanese can receive the PCR test at all approved medical institutions conducting PCR test in Guyana while Guyanese in Suriname can conduct their testing at Suriname’s Public Hospital and MeDiLab in Paramaribo,” the ministry posited.

Passengers are also asked to have all their travel documents required to travel to Suriname prior to COVID-19. In the absence of the MV Canawaima, which is currently in Paramaribo undergoing maintenance works, Guyana will service this route using the MB Sandaka.

The Moleson Creek crossing was slated to be reopened on December 12, 2020, following its closure in March 2020, owing to the emergence of the novel coronavirus that had quickly developed into a pandemic. But even with the reopening of Guyana’s major airports and borders, the resumption of the Guyana-Suriname ferry service was stalled after it was reported that a number of Cuban refugees had been camping out at the Suriname end of the border, waiting to travel to Guyana.

It is believed that the Cubans had intended to use Guyana as a trans-shipment point to the United States of America. That matter is still being addressed.

For years, the Guyana-Suriname ferry service served as a critical and legal link between the two countries, mutually improving economic and cultural relations. Without the ferry service, scores of persons in Suriname and Guyana usually resort to the alternative “backtrack” routes.

Only recently, three Guyanese met their demise while attempting to return to home via the backtrack route. Reports are that the three were dropped off in waist-high waters and left in the dark of the night to maneuver their way to land, which was nowhere in sight. The trio eventually drowned. The bodies of two of the victims were subsequently recovered. A taxi driver and two fishermen in Suriname have since been taken into police custody, and investigations are continuing.