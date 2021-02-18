Mysterious death of police constable being investigated

A HEALTH-RELATED investigation into the death of police constable Rockliff Cozier has been launched to determine whether it is linked to an adverse reaction to any medication, according to Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony.

On Tuesday it was reported that Cozier, who was infected with chickenpox and was stationed at the Regional Police Division #4 ‘B’, died around 18:15hrs, at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after allegedly taking two varicella (chickenpox) vaccines and his filaria pills.

During his daily COVID-19 update with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Wednesday, the Health Minister highlighted that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of Cozier’s death before any pronouncement is made.

He said that the team undertaking the investigation includes persons from the Pan-American Health Organisation/ World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO). The minister nevertheless posited that ingesting the pills are not expected to cause such an adverse reaction.

“Generally when we review the safety profile of the filaria tablets, you’re not supposed to have any adverse events like this; therefore, in my view, it might be purely coincidental,” the Health Minister said.

According to reports, around 18:00hrs, Cozier collapsed while in a barrack room and was picked up and rushed to the GPHC in an unconscious state. It was further reported that he was placed in incubation, during which he had a relapse, suffered two seizures and subsequently passed away.

Importantly, chickenpox is a highly contagious illness, characterised by an itchy rash on the skin and caused by the varicella-zoster virus. The Guyana Chronicle understands that the varicella vaccine for chickenpox is given in two doses, but it is recommended that each dose be separated by at least three months.