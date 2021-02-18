Search continues for Mazaruni Prison escapees

THE Joint Service patrols are still searching for the four high-profile inmates who escaped from the Mazaruni Prison after cutting locks and iron bars during the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

A search has been launched by law enforcement to recapture the four escapees who are all convicted of murder. Law enforcement officers are using water, air and land patrols in a bid to find the men.

The escapees have been identified as 25-year-old Imran Ramsaywack, who is facing a death sentence after being tried for murder. His last known address is Lot 07, Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice; Kenrick Lyte, 44, who is also facing a death sentence after being tried for murder. His last known address is Grant Good Intent, Lower Pomeroon River; Samuel Gouveia, 26, who is imprisoned for murder. His last known address is Lot 13 Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD); and Rayon Jones, 28, who is also imprisoned for murder. His last known address is Lot 121 Timehri, EBD.

The police have since issued wanted bulletins for the men, who will now face an ‘Escaping from Lawful Custody’ charge.

According to Director of Prisons (ag), Nicklon Elliot, about 07:15 hours, during the unlocking of the Brick Prison (Solitary Division) supervised by the duty officer and four other ranks, it was observed that the padlock to the entrance gate was tampered with.

Further checks, he said, revealed that two bars of separate cells were cut. The matter was immediately reported to the Officer-in-Charge, Mazaruni Prison, Kofi David, Senior Superintendent of Prisons (ag), who immediately ordered a head count.

Upon conclusion, the Prison Director said the aforementioned convicted prisoners, who were housed in the Brick Prison (solitary) were unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is appealing to members of the public, as well as to relatives and friends of the wanted men, to give any relevant information as to the whereabouts of these escapees so that they can be captured and returned to the prison.

“Also, an appeal is being made to the escapees to surrender to the police or relevant authority, to avoid any serious confrontation that is likely to result in the use of force. All information will be treated with a high degree of confidence and also the rights of those escapees will be respected and upheld,” the Police Force said.

In 2019, the death sentence was handed down on Imran Ramsaywack, who was found guilty of murder by a 12-person jury. Ramsaywack, also known as, “Kevin Jones” and “Coolie Boy” was found guilty of the March 2015 murder of US-based citizen and boutique owner, Samantha Benjamin.

Kenrick Lyte, of Good Intent, Lower Pomeroon River, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), in 2019, was found guilty of murder by a 12-member jury at the Suddie High Court, Essequibo Coast.

He was charged in 2014 for the murder of 72-year-old Osmond Fiedtkou.

Samuel Anthony Gouveia, formerly of Plaisance, ECD, was charged for the murder of Santee Solomon, on November 23, 2015, at Puruni Landing, near the Cuyuni River.

In 2018, Rayon Jones was sentenced to 28 years for the murder of Puranand “Andrew” Baljit, a mechanic, who was killed during a robbery on June 9, 2016, at his Timehri, East Bank Demerara home.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the convicted killers is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 455-2238, 455-2222, 455-2241, 226-4585, 225-2700, 225-3650, 226-1326, 911 or the nearest police station.