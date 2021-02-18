News Archives
E - Papers
New Amsterdam Hospital frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19
Dr Leron Henry being vaccinated on Wednesday
FRONTLINE workers at the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital, on Wednesday, received their first dosage of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Region Six COVID-19 Taskforce spokesperson, Dr Kester Persaud, told reporters in Berbice that some 150 doses are available for Region Six and 100 will be administered within the New Amsterdam / Port Mourant catchment area. The remainder will be utilised by persons within the Skeldon/ Black Bush Polder areas.
The vaccine helps in the fight against COVID -19. Berbice had recorded eight deaths in recent months.
According to Dr Persaud, the adverse reactions are no different from any other vaccine. Side effects include muscle pains, injection site tenderness and chills.
During the exercise, at the Transition Unit, Dr. Mahendra Rampersaud was the first to be vaccinated by Nurse Blanche Gilead. Also present during the simple, yet historical exercise, were Sister Caroline Phillips and Regional Health Officer, Dr. Vishalya Sharma.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
