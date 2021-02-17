Policeman collapses, dies in barrack room

A POLICE constable who received two injections for chickenpox and later drank pills being used to treat filaria collapsed in his barrack room and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

The Guyana Police Force mourns the death of Constable 24530 Rockliff Cozier of Supply, East Bank Demerara.

He was stationed at Regional Police Division # 4 ‘B’. Enquiries revealed that around 08:30 hours on Tuesday, the Constable, who was infected with chickenpox, allegedly received two injections for same and about 14:30 hours, he allegedly took pills being used to treat filaria.

Around 18:00 hours, he collapsed while in a barrack room and was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in an unconscious state.

He was placed in incubation during which he had a relapse, suffered two seizures and subsequently passed away.

An investigation into the death of the Constable has since been launched.