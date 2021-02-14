The value of meaningful stakeholder engagement

PUBLIC participation involves you! This was the theme of last week’s article. Public participation is integral to the operations of the Environmental Protection Agency, and as we would have learnt last week, this can take various approaches. This week we want to focus on the value of stakeholder engagement, a critical approach to public participation.

What is stakeholder engagement?

This is the process by which companies communicate and get to know their stakeholders. By getting to know them, companies can better understand what their stakeholders want, when they want it, how engaged they are and more so how the companies’ plans and actions will affect both long and short term goals of stakeholders.

In the environmental arena, stakeholder engagement is also an important ingredient for successful project delivery. However, it is often regarded as a fringe activity or one that can be outsourced to business-as-usual functions. Project managers depend on people to respond to the outputs and benefits that they deliver. People will only respond if they are engaged. Stakeholder engagement includes ways to attract and involve individuals, groups, and organizations who may be affected by a project or may affect the project. Engagements can take many different forms, which include print media, television and radio programmes, virtual platforms, physical engagement, focused-group meetings, public scoping and disclosure meetings, one-on-one consultation, etc.

How does Stakeholder Engagement differ from Public Participation?

Stakeholder Engagement is the practice of influencing a variety of outcomes through consultation, communication, negotiation, compromise, and relationship-building, thus, arranging for stakeholders to be present and involved. On the other hand,

Public Participation allows individuals, groups and organisations’ involvement as optional. In other words, stakeholder engagement is more thorough and intentional.

The Importance of stakeholder engagement

The successful completion of a project usually depends on how the stakeholders view it. Their requirements, expectations, perceptions, personal agendas and concerns will influence the project, shape what success looks like, and impact the outcomes that to be achieved. Meaningful stakeholder engagement is an essential part of professional project management. It not only applies to projects but even when you are starting a business, the feasibility study is important, connecting with your potential partners, suppliers and customers will help determine the success or failure of your business. Stakeholder engagement provides for several benefits, including:

1. Clear communication and education;

2. Effective decision-making;

3. Building trust and capacity;

4. Economic and cost-efficient management;

5. Risk management and

6. Accountability.

Join us next week as we examine stakeholder engagement and the Environmental Protection Act.