Woman electrocuted in yard

A TWENTY-ONE-year-old housewife of La Retraite in the Stanleytown village district, West Bank Demerara, was found dead in her yard on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Yashoda Andrews called “Debbie”, is suspected to have been electrocuted.

Reports indicate that a villager had called the Wales Police Station to relate that they saw a woman lying motionless in her front yard.

When police visited the scene, they discovered the housewife dressed in a red nightgown lying face down, about three feet away from her house.

Police also discovered a black wire next to her body that appeared to be a telephone wire, which was extended across her bridge and was beneath the earth’s surface.

Upon inspection, police found burn marks on both of the woman’s hands.

Residents said when they saw the young woman lying motionless, they called out to her and when they did not receive a response, they raised an alarm.

Neighbours related that they saw Andrews holding a black telephone wire and they tugged it away from her body.

Andrews was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

Her body was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour where it is awaiting an autopsy.