Businessman dies tragically
A FIFTY-year-old businessman died while he was with his 30-year-old girlfriend in the room of a guest house on West Coast Demerara on Wednesday.
The businessman, according to information seen by the Guyana Chronicle, was a resident on East Coast Demerara.
Reports indicate that the couple visited the hotel and around 13:30 hours the management of the hotel was contacted and the police were later called in after the businessman appeared to have had a heart attack. At the scene, police found “blue Kamagra pills” in the pants pocket of the businessman. According to the girlfriend, he suddenly started to breathe heavy and collapsed while they were together. Police have found no marks of violence on the body, which was escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital before being taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home where it is awaiting autopsy.

Staff Reporter

