Security guards protest for unpaid salaries

OVER 30 security guards attached to the Integrated Security Services, and stationed at various posts in Black Bush Polder, East Berbice, Corentyne on Monday staged a protest, calling on the company to pay them for the two months they worked and did not receive their salaries.

The workers gathered in front of the Mibicuri Hospital with their placards as they demanded payment of their December and January salaries. They are also calling on the company to provide them with their leave package allowance, which they contend has not been honoured

for the past three years.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle on Monday was Sukhdeo Mathura, 34, who is stationed at the Mibicuri Hospital, and said life has been very tough for him since he had not been paid.

“We want we salary right now! I living with meh mother, and I do this job to support us. If did living far; I don’t know what would have happened. Is a good thing I can ride meh bicycle to work,” he said.

He claims that even though monies have been deducted from their salaries for NIS contributions, they have not been paid to the Scheme.

“We want we money for the past two months and we leave package for the past three years now; we don’t want to wait anymore. Plus, I am asking for all the security guards here for them to pay we NIS, so we can get we benefits,” Mathura said.

Norma Singh, 59, related that it has been a difficult two months for her and her family, who made it past Christmas without any money. And now that February is here, she wants her money now.

“I collect my November salary in December; me nah had no money to spend over Christmas, and I expect by early January we woulda get paid. We in February now, and I don’t want to wait anymore; I need my money now,” Norma said.

Marlene Punch, 61, who has been working hard all her life, and was looking forward to receiving her benefits and relaxing, got the shock of her life when she applied for her NIS pension, only to be told that she is ineligible, because there were no contributions since 2017.

“I applied when I was 59 for my NIS pension, only to be told since 2017 no contributions has been made,” Marlene said, adding: “I call and call, and they said it has been paid. I got a print-out from Port Mourant NIS; one from New Amsterdam, and Skeldon and went to Georgetown and get one, too, and show

them, but they saying it paid. I am old; is just me and a li’l boy. That NIS money can do me well; I worked for it, and I should enjoy it. Look meh pay slip; it showing they deduct $2,500 or how much every month. I want me contributions paid, my leave package and my salary.”

Single-mother of two, Simone Bissoon also echoed similar sentiments, and like her colleagues, she is hoping the company can understand their plight and pay them immediately.

“Since Christmas pass, yuh ain’t seeing $20,” she said. “Rain, sun and shine, we deh pon it, and they ain’t paying we. It’s unacceptable! Yuh t’ink it easy to work for $40,000 ah month then gotta wait a whole two months to get one month pay?”

The Guyana Chronicle reached out to the company for a response to the claims made by the workers, but was told that a senior official who speaks with the media was unavailable at the time, but will return our call. Up to press time, the call had still not been returned.