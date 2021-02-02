Missing car found stripped in West Ruimveldt

A Toyota Carina 192 motorcar, which was stolen, was found stripped, on Monday, in West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The car belongs to Gavin Dindyal of 13th Street Foulis, East Coast Demerara. The car was parked at the owner’s home on Saturday evening.

Reports indicate that the car’s engine, the bumpers, lights, wheels and other parts were removed, along with number plate bearing PJJ 5428.

After a social media post about the vehicle’s disappearance, it was found in West Ruimveldt.