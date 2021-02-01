60 new COVID cases recorded

GUYANA has recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total of confirmed cases to 7,641 since recording the first case in March 2020, according to the Health Ministry’s latest dashboard for January 31, 2021. The new cases were recorded from a total of 1,186 tests; men accounted for 37 of the newly confirmed cases, while the remaining 23 were women. Region Four recorded 38 of the newly confirmed cases; Region Three recorded three new cases, while Region Five recorded four new cases, and Region Six recorded nine new cases. Regions Seven recorded three new cases, while Regions Eight, Nine and 10 recorded one each.

Following the recovery of 21 additional persons, the total number of persons who have recovered since March is now 6,591. The country presently has 874 active cases; currently, there are 57 persons in institutional isolation; 812 persons are in home isolation and 14 are in institutional quarantine. Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic, that is, they are not exhibiting symptoms. Additionally, five persons are being kept at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown. The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force from February 1, 2021, until February 28, 2021. As per the current measures, however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes. Physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are also important. The current curfew time is 22:30hrs to 04:00hrs. Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.