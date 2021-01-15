Floyd Reifer appointed West Indies Under-19 head coach.

… WI preparations start for hosting ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in 2022

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) yesterday named Floyd Reifer as the new head coach of the West Indies ‘Rising Stars’ Under-19 team.

The former interim West Indies head coach and current head coach of the West Indies Emerging Player & High Performance Programmes will lead the development of the squad as they prepare for the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup to be played in the Caribbean in early 2022.

Reifer was chosen because of his impressive track record in building and coaching successful development teams, including the UWI Blackbirds, Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC), West Indies Emerging Players and West Indies A Team. As a former interim head coach for the senior team and as batting coach for the recent tour of England, Reifer’s experience and knowledge are perfectly suited to help young West Indians understand what is needed for them to achieve global standards.

He is also a former batting coach for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and is the current head coach of the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Speaking on his appointment, Reifer said: “It is great to be coaching the young players of the West Indies and trying to guide them as we prepare for the World Cup at home. I am excited to have already begun the work and I’m sure the young men are also very enthusiastic. In speaking to many of the possible team members, they are all eager to start the programme.

They have not been playing much cricket due to the COVID-19 situation, so it is great that CWI has started to put the preparation in place for our team a year out from hosting the World Cup.”

Reifer added: “We have solid plans. The programme we have in place is science- and technology-based, and it looks at all aspects of their game, including cricket fundamentals and personal development. It is very intense and based on creating an ‘elite athlete’ with a professional mindset.

“We have held meetings with coaches and the Territorial Boards and they are all happy with the direction we are going. Within that programme we hope to have High Performance training camps during the year, the annual Under-19 Rising Stars tournament in the summer, followed by hosting the South Africa U-19s for five One-Day matches in the Caribbean.”

Jimmy Adams, CWI’s Director of Cricket, said: “I am happy that we have been able to appoint Floyd to lead our Under-19 programme and take the lads through to the World Cup early next year. The opportunity fits perfectly given his remit as our High Performance Head Coach, a role in which he has successfully overseen our High Performance squads in the recent past, including Emerging Players and ‘A’ teams.” Adams added: “I would also like to thank Graeme West who coached the U-19 team in the last three campaigns, including winning the Tournament in 2016. Graeme will continue to be involved in his current role as High Performance Manager. He will provide valuable support for Floyd in the planning and execution of the programme all the way through to the World Cup next year.” Floyd Reifer is a highly qualified, Australian Cricket Board (ACB)-certified Level Three coach, whose leadership experience includes being a former West Indies captain.