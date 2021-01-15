Shepherd COVID-free, to focus on Regional Super50 tourney

By Rajiv Bisnauth

FAST-bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd has recovered completely from COVID-19, after being diagnosed with the virus on January 2. The strongly-built Berbician went into self-isolation for ten days following the detection.

Speaking on the Mason and Guest radio programme Tuesday evening, Shepherd confirmed that he has fully recovered from the virus and will now turn his attention to the forthcoming Regional Super50 tournament.

“I was staying upstairs, away from everyone, and I could not come down. The funny thing about it is that I had no symptoms, I was normal throughout those ten days; so, I think I am fully recovered, I am good,” Shepherd said.

He added, “My aim now is to return to competitive cricket with the main focus been the Regional Super50 Cup, which is set to be played from February 7 to February 27 in Antigua. The Guyana Jaguars started preparation. I had begun training with the Jaguars team, and when I tested positive for COVID-19, all the guys went into isolation,”

The 26-year-old was selected in the West Indies 15-man squad for the three-match ODI series against hosts Bangladesh later this month but his positive COVID-19 result came about after the first series of tests that were held by Cricket West Indies (CWI) ahead of the tour.

The second round of tests all returned negative for the remainder of the squad, thus clearing them for travel for a tour that has seen a depleted side on the tour.

In accordance with the established Government stipulations, Shepherd had to remain in Guyana where he concluded the period of isolation that unfortunately extended beyond the team’s travel period. A 38-member West Indies touring party arrived in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, on Sunday morning, to become the first international team to arrive in Bangladesh since the COVID-19 outbreak. Keon Harding, the Barbados fast bowler has been named as Shepherd’s replacement, making it nine uncapped players in the one-day squad.

Due to the pandemic, several top West Indies cricketers opted out of the tour. West Indies will play a warm-up one-day game at the BKSP ground in Savar on January 18, before the first ODI on January 20.