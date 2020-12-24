News Archives
Man granted bail on firearm-related charges
A MAN who was allegedly caught attempting to dispose of a loaded gun, on Wednesday, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was released on $140,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Junior John of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The charges alleged that John, on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Freeman Street, East La Penitence, had, in his possession, one .38 revolver without being the holder of a firearm licence in force at the time. He also, on the same day, at the said location, had in his possession one .38 live round of ammunition without being the holder of a firearm licence in force at the time.

According to the facts, on the day in question, at about 23:00 hours, police ranks were on motorcycle patrol duty in the East La Penitence area when they received information about John discharging a firearm in the air at Freeman Street, East La Penitence. Police ranks immediately proceeded to the location where John was seen sitting in a chair. As they approached John, he hastily got up from the chair and ran. The ranks gave chase and cornered him in an alleyway.

John removed the suspected .38 revolver from his pants waist and attempted to throw it over a fence. However, the gun fell to the ground and was retrieved by the ranks. Further investigation was executed and John was charged for the offences. Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan placed John on $70,000 bail for each charge laid against him. The matter was adjourned to January 13.

