Importer who allegedly ‘conned’ customer granted bail
AN importer, who allegedly failed to deliver 486 pine doors after being entrusted with over $2M, was, on Wednesday, granted $200,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. James Emmanuel Ragnauth of Leonora, West Coast Demerara, pleaded not guilty to fraudulent misappropriation. It is alleged that Ragnauth and Avinash Salim are known to each other. Salim would often utilise Ragnauth’s services. Between July 8 and August 4 this year, Salim, made three sets of payments which totalled $2,972,000 to Ragnauth for 486 pine doors. Ragnauth told him that they were already on the wharf in Guyana. However, since Salim made his last payment, efforts to contact Ragnauth proved futile.

Salim noticed a wanted bulletin that was issued for Ragnauth. Salim immediately made a report to the police. Ragnauth was arrested and told of the allegation. He claimed that the Brazilian company from whom he made the purchase took back the doors. Ragnauth did not have any documents to support this claim. Further investigations were conducted and the present charge was laid. Ragnauth currently has two matters of a similar nature pending. The matter was adjourned to January 6.

