‘Jack Ripper’ Abrahim gets 17 years for killing fellow prisoner

ROOPLALL Abrahim, who received two life sentences earlier this week, was, on Tuesday, sentenced to an additional 17 years behind bars for killing a fellow prisoner.

“You are Jack Ripper, a serial killer… Within the last few days you were sentenced for snuffing [out] four lives in three terrible incidents…. Whatever God you serve, talk to him… let him get into your head,” Justice Brassington Reynolds told Abrahim during a Zoom hearing. The murder accused showed no emotion.

Abrahim had pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter for the unlawful killing of fellow prisoner, Neshan Jagmohan.

During the hearing, Justice Reynolds told the prisoner that he could not find any redeeming feature in the probation report, except for the fact that others joined in the dastardly act.

“I am considering 15 to 25 years… nothing mitigates your circumstances from me not taking the higher end. I deduct five years for your guilty plea, and three years for time spent. You are sentenced to 17 years. .. If there is any programme in the prison system to rehabilitate you, I so order that you participate… Go with God. My prayers are with you,” he said. Earlier, State Counsel, Abigail Gibbs, in highlighting the facts said, Abrahim showed further disregard for the prison system as he did when he invaded the sacred homes of his previous victims. “The prison is an institution where such conduct is usually punished but, yet again he choose there to commit another capital offence. According to the Probation Officer, he claimed to have no knowledge, even though the offense was committed in [the] prison system. However, in his caution statement he admitted handing over the murder weapon to the authorities,” Gibbs said.

According to the post mortem report, Jagmohan, aged 26 years of Lot 592 Albion Topu, Corentyne, died from a perforated heart, lung and liver due to stab wounds.

That aside, the deceased, who was on remand for murder, sustained deep incised, and slashing wounds about his shoulder, chest and arm.

On the day of the incident, he had just returned from the Magistrate’s Court, and was in the “strong cell area” together with other inmates, when he was attacked and killed.

Jugmohan was the father of four children between ages seven and 12 years. He was described as aggressive, and would always be involved in confrontations.

Abrahim appeared before the Berbice High Court on Monday and earlier Tuesday. On both occasions he was sentenced to life imprisonment, with the possibility of parole after serving twenty five (25) years. The first case involved Bush Lot couple, Doodnauth Rajkumar and his wife Devi Dianne Chamanalall, who were hacked to death, while the second concerned Anita Baichan, who was duct taped and gagged, before her Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice house was set ablaze with her inside.