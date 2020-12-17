News Archives
Essequibians receive land titles after six-year wait
Rashanna Ally hopes to move into her own home sometime next year. She was one of 80 Essequibo residents who received their land titles 
By: Indrawattie Natram
PROMPT intervention by His Excellency, President Irfaan Ali, during his recent ministerial outreach in Region Two, has resulted in 80 persons finally receiving titles to their land located in the Onderneeming area. On Wednesday, those residents expressed their profound gratitude to the relevant authorities, including the Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Housing and Water. The proud recipients, who were waiting for six years to get their titles, did not hesitate to express their feelings.

Rabindra Bacchus proudly displaying his land title

Rabindra Bacchus, who received his lot in the Onderneeming Sandpit area, said he was very pleased. He explained that for years he has been waiting for that call from the ministry and despite visiting the Regional Office on numerous occasions, his efforts were always futile. He related that every time he had inquired about his title, he was told that it was “fraud” and as a consequence, he lost confidence.

Raveena Seecharran shortly after she received her land title

Bacchus said that having received his title, he can now live a more comfortable life. He is renting and is currently earning a meagre salary. His wife was also overjoyed.
Another recipient, Raveena Seecharran, said that she too was happy and would now begin the construction of her home. With the receipt of the title, she will be able to provide a more comfortable housing arrangement for herself and family. Seecharran said it is difficult to save because she is currently paying rent. Meanwhile, Rashanna Ally, who had applied since 2013, said she was elated when she received the call from the ministry. Despite now having ownership of the land, she and her husband are currently facing financial difficulties which will make it hard to construct their home. Her husband, she explained, is working for a small salary and, as such, cannot meet the loan requirement. Ally desires to live in a comfortable home for the new year. All the recipients left the Regional State House boardroom overjoyed.

Staff Reporter

