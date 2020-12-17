Housing programme for ‘cops’

THE welfare of ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and that of their families are paramount to the government and they are expected to see noticeable improvement in their livelihoods over the next five years as an enhanced form of professionalism will be undertaken within the force.

This was disclosed by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Wednesday, when he delivered remarks at the Annual Commissioner’s Breakfast, which was held at the Officers Mess, Eve Leary while also announcing that the lawmen will benefit from a two-week tax free bonus. Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, was also a part of the annual Commissioner’s Breakfast.

“We expect to see marked improvement in performance. A lot of professionals believe that we should go on a case outcome basis for incentives in the police force, similar to a production incentive in all the industries. I don’t believe this to be the only way forward. Because we must never give the impression that our only driving force to resolve a case is incentives and rewards,” the President said. The President then reminded the officers that their primary driving force should be their oath, commitment to office and their love for country.

“For you who serve in the police force, professionalism is the embodiment of everything you do. And I’m not asking for anything beyond that, beyond that professionalism that would see a remarkable improvement in the way the population views you, views your uniform, and the government.” He said this is critical as the force’s performance and the government’s performance go hand-in-hand and are inseparable in the eyes of the population. He urged the senior officers to build a legacy of success, which is marked by teamwork, trust and commitment. Meanwhile, the President announced that good things are in store for all cops.

“Part of our programme to ensure we enhance the welfare of not only the senior officers but all ranks is to ensure that we work on a special housing programme that will not only see ranks having access to house lots but to ensure that we help them to qualify so that they can get loans and grants to build their homes. These are important things that add to performance, that adds to job satisfaction,” he said.

CAPACITY-BUILDING

The Head of State noted that capacity-building in the force is integral to ensuring that members are equipped to benefit from all of the opportunities to come. More importantly, the Head of State said that the institutional mechanism will be strengthened to ensure that given the high-risk nature of their jobs, ranks will have the

confidence in executing their duties knowing that their families will be taken care of and looked after. “This is critical to job satisfaction… you will have confidence in yourself in going out there, knowing that there is a system that backs you up,” he said, as he announced that all men and women in uniform will also benefit from two weeks of tax-free bonus before the end of the year.

“We have announced this, and of course, you will benefit from this before the end of the year. We have also announced many initiatives that you are benefitting from in the COVID-19 relief aspect of things. But we’re also looking at additional support that can enhance your welfare and improve your living conditions. As I said when I started, I assure you, your life will be better off, year after year over the next five years,” he said. The President thanked the members of the GPF for their service and urged them to be proud of their call to duty. Commissioner of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie, provided an overview of the GPF’s performance over the last year and assured President Ali of the force’s commitment in fulfilling its mandate. He said too that the force remains committed to learning from their challenges, improving professionalism and enhancing public trust and confidence.