Boy electrocuted while playing with electric drill

AN eight-year-old was electrocuted in his yard on Wednesday at Bee Hive, East Coast of Demerara, after he stepped on an electrical cord while playing with an electrical drill.

Dead is Dashawn Doris, a pupil of Clonnbrook Primary School. Police said investigations revealed that Doris was at home with his 21-year-old sister, who is a school teacher. At about 11:00hrs, she noticed that he was not around and called out for him to reply but got none. It is alleged that, at 11:15hrs, her younger cousin informed her that the boy was lying in the yard.

“She then went downstairs where she saw him lying motionless with froth coming from his mouth and an electric drill in his right hand. She raised an alarm and her aunt, along with neighbours, came to her assistance.

They placed the boy in a taxi and took him to Dr. CC Nicholas Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty,” police said. Police said that it was observed that the area where the boy was found had mud and the mud was moist. His body was examined and a burnt mark was seen on his right foot. Residents said the yellow drop cord was plugged into an electrical outlet in the upper flat of the building and was used to operate a washing machine under the house. “The electric drill is usually in a small store room in the said yard. The drill and drop cord were seized and lodged at the police station. Investigations are in progress,” police noted.