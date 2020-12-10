Barge collides with Harbour Bridge

A BARGE on Wednesday afternoon collided with a section of the high-span of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, causing it to come out of alignment. Following a brief traffic interruption, authorities at the bridge corporation acted swiftly and were able to restore a smooth flow of ‘light traffic.’ This meant that only cars and cycles were allowed to traverse the four-decade-old structure. Heavier vehicles such as trucks were stranded.

As of late last evening, the agency was still assessing the situation in an effort to determine how soon the bridge could be reopened to trucks.

Adams confirmed, however, that marine vessels will not be allowed to transit under the DHB’s high-span until further notice

Meanwhile, Junior Minister of Public Works, Deodat Indar, took the initiative to extend the operation time of water taxis plying the Georgetown to Vreed-en-Hoop route until repairs to the bridge are completed.

Additionally, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has also commenced an investigation into the incident. Adams maintained that the errant party will face consequences for the incident.