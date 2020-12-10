News Archives
600 house lots in six weeks for Region Two
President, Dr Irfaan Ali, speaking during the Region Two outreach
— President Ali

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali, has announced that an additional 600 house lots will be developed and distributed to residents in several Region Two communities.
The President made this disclosure on Wednesday as he met with hundreds of residents at the Regional Democratic Office in Anna Regina (Pomeroon-Supenaam) during a Presidential outreach. The Head of State explained that plans for the development of the 600 house lots will be completed within weeks while the infrastructural work will be initiated by mid next year.

Region Two residents came out in their numbers at the outreach

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Sherwyn Greaves, further explained that the areas identified for the house lots are Charity and Lima Sands. The addition of the house lots will benefit hundreds of families living in the region.

President Ali, who had a successful outreach last month in Region Six, is currently addressing the concerns of the residents of Region Two. His goal is to reduce the bureaucratic hassle that many persons face. So far, hundreds of residents were afforded the chance to raise pressing issues, key among them were various challenges regarding housing and land titling.
Agencies represented at the presidential outreach include the Office of the President, the Ministry of Housing and Water, the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the Ministry of Foreign affairs and International Cooperation, Guyana Power and Light (GPL), National Insurance Scheme (NIS), National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), the Ministry of Health and the Guyana Police Force . (Public Information and Press Services Unit)

