‘Defensive driving can prevent road accidents’

– Commander Watts says ranks working hard to decrease the numbers

AS police in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) work tirelessly to implement various strategies to reduce road accidents, Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Errol Watts has called on drivers to be more defensive when using the roadways.

Commander Watts, while speaking at an inter-aith church service to kick off Road Safety Week, applauded the ranks for the work that has been done since he took charge of Division ‘D’ on August 6, 2020.

He stated that while the region has recorded some 227 road accidents, which shows an increase from the 211 in 2019, the police force is working on systems to mitigate the issue of road accidents.

According to Commander Watts, the major causes of accidents are speeding and drinking and driving. He reminded all that drinking alcohol blurs a driver’s thinking and vision, and this is extremely dangerous.

He said that one way that drivers can prevent road accidents is by applying defensive driving techniques.

“Drivers on the road need to be more defensive, in that not because somebody makes a mistake means therefore that you should jam into that person. Drivers therefore need to be more defensive. Additionally, what I have assessed in my three months over here, is that drivers are being inattentive, either by using cell phones and other devices,” the Commander said.

He explained that while the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will be implementing strategies to combat road accidents, the road users have to work with the GPF to minimise road accidents and fatalities.

Commander Watts disclosed that during this week, ranks will be distributing fliers and other resources on proper road usage as part of a public education campaign. He informed that there will also be an advancement of visible road signs and markings.

Additionally, he said that police presence in the peak accident hours will be heightened.

According to the Commander, from 18:00 hours and later into the evening, persons are more likely to speed, and so, it is hoped that the police’s presence will be a deterrent to those persons.

LEAD BY EXAMPLE

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman Ishan Ayube stated that the safety of the citizens in Region Three is extremely important, in that road safety is of particular importance to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC). He further stated that the RDC is committed to working with the police in the region to ensure that all road users have safe access.

He further charged the ranks to lead by example in road safety, stressing on the importance of their not breaking the laws, since they are the ones who are expected to ensure others are not in breach of the law.

“The officers here have to lead by example; we cannot set high standards and have high expectations of other road users, if the officers are not following those rules. So we have to ensure that in this period of Road Safety Week, and in future, the rules for safe use of the road are followed by all of the police ranks,” Ayube said.

Additionally, the region’s Road Safety Association Chairman, Peter Katahan reminded the gathering that all members of the public have to work together to minimise the number of road accidents within the region. He stated that all road users have the responsibility to put into the practice the safety guidelines.

“We as road users, advocate stakeholders and enforcement officers have to do our part by implementing strategies and measures to combat fatal crashes; implementing awareness programmes, refresher driving courses, traffic education in schools and other institutions,” Katahan said.

LONG-TERM APPROACH

Inspector Eon Isaacs, who heads the region’s traffic department, said the Force will be looking to implement a more long-term approach to mitigating traffic accidents. He stated that for Road Safety Month, several booths have been set up at sections of the road where speeding is anticipated. This, he said, will be extended on a more long-term basis.

“Well, we have set up these booths for road safety month, but we are also looking to have them present on a more long-term basis. We are working to minimise road accidents not just during Road Safety Week, but on a daily basis. The ranks will be placed at the points where we know its straight road; where we know the drivers speed up,” he said.

He explained that during this period, persons found driving above the speed limit and in a reckless manner that could cause damage, harm or even death, will be arrested and placed before the court.

“We have rigid enforcement,” he said, adding that one of the other campaigns the Force intends to embark on is random breathalyser tests.

He explained that road users will be randomly tested for their alcohol intake levels, once a rank suspects them to be under the influence.

This year, Road Safety Week is being celebrated under the theme, “Stop speeding; don’t drink and drive. Stay alive”. The church service was held at the Leonora Recreation Hall, on the West Coast Demerara, and saw several religious leaders and police ranks in attendance. Prayers were said for the protection of all road users, as well as for the guidance for the ranks to hold all abusers and misusers of the road accountable.