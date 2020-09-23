Visit from Pompeo not one-time event

— Ambassador Lynch

US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch has given assurances that the recent visit by US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo was “not just a one-time event”, and that the US is committed to deepening its partnership with this nation.

“I foresee many additional engagements with Guyana by high-ranking US government officials, as well as a variety of private sector businesses,” the US ambassador said in a statement expressing her appreciation for the hospitality shown during the Secretary of State’s visit.

Ambassador Lynch said Americans want to partner with Guyana, as the country has “demonstrated its commitment to democracy, the rule of law and strong government institutions”.

“They want to partner because Guyana also prioritises the building of a safer, more prosperous hemisphere. The visit of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stands as proof of how deeply the United States values Guyana and its people; all of its people, and how we look forward to an even stronger partnership as the country moves forward,” the ambassador said in the statement.

The Secretary of State is the highest-ranking official to ever visit Guyana. The official visit saw the launching of a Growth in the Americas Initiative, in which both countries will cooperate to strengthen trade and investment, on building infrastructure, and framework for Guyana’s energy and information technology backbone. A second pact, the Shiprider Agreement, was also signed, and will enable US and Guyanese law enforcement to embark on joint maritime patrols to stop the movement of illicit drugs. Secretary Pompeo also committed US$4.5 million in USAID assistance for youth and citizen engagement programmes.

Ambassador Lynch pointed out that the US takes its commitments seriously.

“As we enter a new chapter in our already unwavering relationship, I know that this partnership will continue to deepen and grow,” Ambassador Lynch said. (DPI)