25-year-old dies from COVID-19

THE novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has claimed the life of 25-year-old Richard Charles, making him the youngest person on record to succumb to the disease in Guyana.

The Guyana Chronicle was reliably informed that Charles, after testing positive for COVID-19, was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)’s COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) because he was experiencing severe symptoms of the dreaded disease.

This newspaper was informed that the patient, who was diabetic, died while receiving treatment on Tuesday. Early in the day, authorities had reported the death of a 74-year-old woman from Region One (Barima-Waini).

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that the COVID-19 disease has proven to be “a real killer,” especially in cases involving persons who have co-morbidities. This was according to doctors of the GPHC, and even Minister of Health. Dr. Frank Anthony.

In medicine, comorbidity is defined as the presence of one or more additional conditions co-occurring with a primary condition. In the countable sense of the term, comorbidity is each additional condition.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had said that 81 per cent of those persons who contract COVID-19 will have mild symptoms, while 14 per cent will have severe symptoms, and five per cent will need intensive care.

“Most of the people who passed, have [sic] co-morbidities; some had diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and one of them even had severe pneumonia, which, without COVID, can also cause death… These, coupled with the complications related to COVID-19 can be dangerous,” said Head of the Department of Internal Medicine at GPHC, Dr. Genellys Camps in a past interview.

In a more recent interview, Cardiologist, Dr. Mahendra Carpen said that during a pandemic, every death that is positive for the infection will be associated with the pandemic as cause of death.

“So even if you have COVID-19 and have a heart attack, it will still be categorised as COVID-19; you will be categorised as that, as these are the rules in the pandemic,” Dr. Carpen said.

Persons are being encouraged to take extra precaution, because there is no approved cure or specific treatment for the disease. Guyanese are also reminded to observe the protocols established in the COVID-19 emergency measures.

Anyone who displays any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, can contact the COVID-19 Emergency numbers: 231 1166, 226 7480 or 624 6674 immediately, or visit the ministry’s website at www.health.gov.gy.