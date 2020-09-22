Aspiring dentist is top pupil of Region Two

TWELVE-YEAR-OLD Sotana Singh of CV Nunes Primary School was named Region Two’s top performer at this year’s sitting of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

Singh gained 514 marks out of a possible 528 and has secured a place at Queen’s College. The results of the assessment which was written by just over 14,000 pupils from across Guyana, on July 1 and 2, were announced on Monday afternoon by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand.

During an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Singh, formerly of Henrietta Village, Essequibo Coast, said she was overjoyed and excited, having learnt of her results. She attributed her success to late-night studies.

The aspiring dentist used the opportunity to thank her parents for their valuable support and urged the next batch of NGSA pupils to stay focused and to put their studies first.

Meanwhile, her parents Sookdeo and Tannecisa Singh said they were confident that she would have been successful as she was always a high achiever.

“We are extremely proud of our daughter. We knew she would do well and she would study late in the night with her young brother. We are so proud of her,” Mrs. Singh related.

Chaveana Durga of Suddie Primary School, who took the second spot for the region with 513 marks will also be heading to Queen’s College. Four students took the third spot having secured 509 marks, which has gained them a place at The Bishops’ High School. They are Destiny Garraway of Hampton Court Primary, Shaunessy Simon of Suddie Primary, Tesheanna Persaud of Taymouth Manor Primary, and Ted Fraser of CV Nunes Primary.

Fraser told the Guyana Chronicle that he is an aspiring civil engineer. He also thanked his parents and teachers of the CV Nunes Primary for their support.

Copping the 7th position with 508 marks and a place The Bishops’ High were Nezam Singh and Parvendra Tirbini of CV Nunes Primary. Lizzianna Singh of the 8th of May Primary secured the 9th spot with 507 marks and she was awarded a place at St. Stanislaus College. Teiambe Moore of Hampton Court Primary who secured 506 marks was also awarded a place at St. Stanislaus College.

Nezam Singh, Tribini, and Moore told this newspaper that they were very excited and were anxiously awaiting the results. The pupils said they are eagerly awaiting the re-opening of school.

Regional Education Officer, Ms. Nichola Matthews, extended congratulations to all the pupils in the region, and said that, despite the pandemic, they have made the Department of Education proud. Matthews said that although she is disappointed that schools that usually performed well did not make it in the top 10 for the country this year, she is pleased with the spread of the results. She, therefore, took the time to thank all the teachers and parents for their hard work with the pupils from March, when schools were abruptly closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.