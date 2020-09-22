COVID-19 death toll climbs to 67

– 133 new cases recorded in 24 hours

GUYANA has lost two precious lives to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the death toll to 67.

The victims were identified as a 67-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, both from Region One (Barima-Waini). Authorities said both persons were admitted to a local health facility and were tested after showing signs of COVID-19. They regrettably succumbed while receiving treatment on Monday.

The Ministry of Health expressed condolences to the families of the victims and pledged to make every effort to provide all the necessary support, during this difficult time.

Officials of the ministry have since contacted all relatives and persons, to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who might have been exposed to the victims.

Health authorities have so far tested 12,394 persons, with 9,823 being negative, and 2,402 positive. Some 133 of those cases were recorded within the past 24 hours.

Of the total positive cases, 1,359 persons have recovered, and 67 have lost their lives. The remaining cases include 102 persons in institutional isolation, 860 in home isolation, and 16 in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly-discovered coronavirus. Most people who fall sick with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate symptoms, and recover without special treatment.

The WHO had said that 81 per cent of the persons who contracted COVID-19 will have mild symptoms, while 14 per cent will have severe symptoms, and five per cent will need intensive care.

But the COVID-19 disease has proven to be “a real killer,” especially in cases involving persons who have co-morbidities such as diabetes and hypertension among other ailments.

Persons were encouraged to take extra precautions because there is no approved cure or specific treatment for the disease. Guyanese were also reminded to observe the protocols established in the COVID-19 emergency measures.

Anyone who displays any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, can contact the COVID-19 Emergency numbers: 231 1166, 226 7480 or 624 6674 immediately, or visit the ministry’s website at www.health.gov.gy.