Stay out of Guyana’s business!
Scenes from PNCR’s CARICOM Day protest action in and around Berbice on Monday
– Berbice PNCR supporters warn foreign parties hoping to influence CCJ decision today

BERBICE supporters of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) party, a faction of the incumbent A Partnership for National Unity + AFC (APNU+AFC) government, took to the streets of their respective villages and communities on Monday in protest of what they believe is an invasion of Guyana’s sovereignty.

Bearing placards with such slogans as ‘No foreign interference’, ‘We need to breathe’, and ‘Respect our Sovereignty’, the move reportedly served to remind fellow Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states and other nations with vested interest in how the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections matter before the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) plays out today, that Guyana is an independent sovereign nation, and should be treated as such and with the respect it deserves.

It came as Guyana joined with sister CARICOM member states in celebrating 47 years of regional integration, since the historic signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas on July 4, 1973.

Following the protest action, which lasted under an hour in each area without incident, the protesters returned to their homes.

