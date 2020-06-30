Miner allegedly kills namesake, pleads guilty

IMRAN Daniels, a 25-year-old miner, allegedly fatally stabbed his drinking buddy during an argument at their Frenchman Backdam, Mabura, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) campsite, and was initially charged with murder.

Daniels, of Hotoquai Village, North West District, however opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter when he appeared before Demerara High Court Judge Justice Brassington Reynolds via a zoom hearing on Monday.

Imran admitted that on February 14, 2019, in the county of Demerara, he unlawfully killed Alex Daniels, 19, of Swan Village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The state was represented by prosecutors Teriq Mohammed and Tyra Backer, while Imran was represented by attorney-at-law Ravindra Mohabir.

The matter was adjourned until July 20,2020, for presentation of a probation report and sentencing.

It was reported that both men worked at the same mining camp at Frenchman Landing. On the day in question the men were seen imbibing alcohol at a nearby shop. However when the men returned to the camp, they became involved in a heated argument; Imran then reportedly armed himself with a knife and allegedly dealt the other Daniels, Alex, two stabs — one to the chest and another above his right hip.

Alex reportedly fell to the ground, bleeding. Imran attempted to escape but was nabbed by other workmates, who witnessed the altercation; he was subsequently handed over to ranks at the Mabura Police Station.