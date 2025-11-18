‘Unprofessional, vile and sexist’

–APNU’s Campbell under fire after sharing derogatory article about Minister Manickchand

A PARTNERSHIP for National Unity’s (APNU) Terrence Campbell drew widespread criticism for what many viewed as an unnecessary and inappropriate attempt at ‘body shaming’ Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand.

Campbell, in a Facebook post, quoted a paragraph from the derogatory article done by opposition-aligned BLOG Village Voice, which was headlined, “Ozempic! At ~$1200 USD per Month, it is the Drug of Choice Only Guyana’s ‘Nouveau Riche’ Can Afford,” featuring images of Minister Manickchand.

Campbell’s actions ignited accusations of body shaming with social-media users and several public commentators calling his remarks less about governance and more about appearance.

Manickchand responded taking aim not only at Campbell but, indirectly, at the APNU leadership she believes enables such attacks.

“Their supporters deserve more. And, sadly, with this vain, idiotic leadership they won’t get it.”

One social media user wrote: “This is a vile personal attack, beneath the dignity of the position you hold. It is better left out of the political space.”

Another wrote: “As women are disproportionately judged by appearance in politics…the quote is false gendered, equivalence to say the least…and sexist at worst.”

Manickchand, who previously served as Education Minister, in recent weeks has taken a notably hands-on role, as Local Government Minister, in supporting and executing the objectives set by the President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, in his goal of reshaping the country’s local landscape, starting with major rehabilitation and enhancement works across Georgetown.

The initiative, one of the most extensive undertaken in the capital in years, aims to modernise critical infrastructure, reduce chronic flooding, and improve long-term urban resilience.