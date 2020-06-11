Six more persons recover from COVID-19

– active cases drop to 53, 35% of cases are asymptomatic

GUYANA continues to record positive developments in its fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as six more persons won the battle against the disease and were medically cleared by health authorities, on Wednesday.

Director of Primary Health Services, Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, said 92 persons have recovered so far, but the fight against COVID-19 is far from over, since the country has 53 known active cases of the disease. Of the 53 active cases, 52 persons are in institutional isolation and one person is being treated in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The country went 24 hours without recording a new case of the virus, even though 22 tests were conducted.

To date, the total number of persons tested is 1,876, with the number of negative cases being 1,720 and 156 positive cases.

“You would have been noticing or hearing in the news globally the discussion on asymptomatic cases. As you know, about 35 per cent or more of our cases have been asymptomatic. This simply means that we have healthy persons around us who have the COVID-19 and are unaware of their status because they have no signs or symptoms, hence the advisory on wearing masks in public and keeping your distance,” said Dr. Hamilton during a virtual COVID-19 update, on Wednesday.

She encouraged persons, who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, to visit the nearest health facility or call the COVID-19 hotline.

Health authorities here continue to work towards strengthening the healthcare system to respond to COVID-19 on a long-term basis. The potential and existing activities are part of a plan to have a comprehensive COVID-19 health network, whereby patients across the country’s 10 administrative regions will be able to access these services.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) remains the epicentre of the disease, and there are a number of communities outside of Georgetown which have recorded cases.

Among communities on the East Coast Demerara (ECD) where cases have been recorded are: Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance, and Strathspey. Among communities on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) where there were cases are: Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence, and Timehri. Health authorities are also placing emphasis on the four hinterland regions, especially now that three of them have recorded cases of COVID-19.

NEED FOR SURVEILLANCE

The need for surveillance in those regions is also important, because Guyana’s South American neighbour, Brazil, is now rated as the COVID-19 epicentre of the Americas.

“We continue to plead with the residents of Regions One, Six, Seven, Eight and Nine to remain on high alert, recognising that our neighbours, Brazil, Venezuela and Suriname, are reporting new cases,” said Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Boyle, in her update last Friday.

“Residents of Region Seven, with the new cases in Venezuela, and the upsurge in your region, your vulnerability is increased. We are calling on the Toshaos and other authorities to ensure that residents do not cross borders, and that persons from those other countries are not entering your community. Community members must report any migrant entering your community and anyone who has signs and symptoms, and immediately bring this to the attention of the health authorities,” Dr. Boyle advised.

As is evident, COVID-19 remains a serious issue, not just here in Guyana, but globally as well; and, according to global statistics, there are over seven million cases of COVID-19, with over 404,000 deaths. And, with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.