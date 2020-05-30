Brickery entrepreneurs stay creative to make a living

Even though he is originally from Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, Christian Willems has made Brickery Village his home.

He came to Brickery Village at age three years old and has spent all his life in that community where he has established a small roadside business.

The business started recently and he sells cold beverages, coconut water, confectionaries, pineapples and pet monkeys.

“It is better to have your own small ‘hustle’ and I started this business recently and so far, it is going well, since I am close to home and it is a roadside spot,” he said.

Willems related that he did other jobs such as masonry, carpentry, manual labour and mining but it didn’t pan out for him.

He told the Pepperpot Magazine that he has been living in the village for the past 44 years and he recently decided to become self-employed.

His wife, Maureen Brace, who hails from Victoria, East Coast Demerara and his son, Akeem, a teenager, were by his side.

Akeem Willems is tasked with catching the monkeys right in the village and they sell them to villagers right in the village.

At that time they had three on sale and some sweet pineapples they had purchased for re-sale from Soesdyke producers.

Young Akeem is animal-friendly and has developed the skill to find monkeys and other animals in the village.

The father of one added that life in Brickery is very quiet and it suits him and his family where they are eking out a living.

He recalled when he came to the village, growing up the main access road which is now paved was a mud dam and the place used to flood a lot whenever it rains.

But over time the place was developed and it is evident the lives of residents have improved over the years.

Willems used to have a similar road side business at Supply Village, a short distance away but said that he used to get a “fight down” by locals so he decided to sell from his own village to avoid a conflict.

“Business isn’t flourishing but we do get some sales depending on the people flow and we are patient so things might get better,” he said.

Willems also has a kitchen garden where he has some vegetables and fruits, most of which he takes from the farm to his table.

And like most residents, they hardly buy greens since they grow their own and some amount of livestock for home use.

Willems told the Pepperpot Magazine that life in Brickery is comfortable once employed or self-employed.

The Nail Technician

Ramona Trim and has her small business that she operates at her home.

The 19-year-old would like to establish her own salon in the city at Tower Hotel where she will employ a few others.

But with COVID-19, her plans have been stalled and when the virus passes she will proceed to establish her small business to build her clientele.

Trim started designing and hand painting nails since she was 15 years old. She had a passion for it and wanted to develop her skills.

She then enrolled for a three-month course and received a certificate of completion at the end of it.

Trim can perform acrylic and hand-painted designs and is also versed in both manicures and pedicures.

With the tools for the job, she operates her small business at her home based on appointments and most of her customers are from outside the village.

Trim reported that all prices are pocket-friendly and she would even go out of her way to please her customers with their own designs.

“This is all I do, no other job and I am good at it, at least that is what I am being told and I want to enhance my skills further and make it a well-established business as my only source of income,” she said.