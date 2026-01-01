President highlights 2,500 senior vacancies to be filled

–more in store to enhance teachers’ welfare

–as newly appointed members of Teaching Service Commission gets down to work

SEVEN members were, on Wednesday, sworn in to serve on the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) which is set to play a critical role in shaping the country’s education system.

Those administered the oath of office at the ceremony, which was held at the Office of the President, were Doodmatie Singh, Shafiran Bhajan, Joan Davis-Monkhouse, Lancelot Baptiste, Satti Jaisieriisingh, Mayda Persaud and Saddam Hussain.

During a brief address, President Dr. Irfaan Ali highlighted the critical role of the Teaching Service Commission in shaping the future of Guyana’s education system, stressing that effective governance is fundamental to national development.

“The Future of Guyana’s education system does not begin in the classroom alone. It begins with trust in institutions that govern those who teach. The Teaching Service Commission is one such institution,” the President said.

He explained that the Commission holds a wide-ranging constitutional mandate that impacts teachers, students and the education system as a whole.

According to the Head of State, “it is entrusted with safeguarding integrity, professionalism and fairness of the teaching profession”.

President Ali further noted that members of the Commission carry a responsibility that extends across the country, stating that their work reaches all schools, touches all teachers and shapes the character capacity of the nation.

President Ali emphasised that the Teaching Service Commission was deliberately established as an independent constitutional body to ensure fairness and transparency within the education system.

Against this backdrop, he said, “The teaching Service Commission is intended to be [an] independent Constitutional Commission,” and added that this independence is essential to protecting the profession from undue influence.

He went on to note that an independent Commission ensures decisions are made based on merit, fairness and due process, noting that this helps to strengthen professionalism within the teaching service and build confidence among educators that they will be treated justly.

Meanwhile, the President said the administration has embarked on one of the most extensive investments in education in Guyana’s history. He noted that this investment goes beyond physical infrastructure to focus on improving the quality of teaching and learning.

“Today, in the government, we have embarked on one of the largest investment in the education sector, investment, not only in buildings, but investment in the quality of teachers, in access to textbooks, in equitable access to every area of speciality in the education system and to the modernisation of education system through the Guyana digital school serving the entire Caribbean,” he said.

President Ali also pointed to improvements in teachers’ welfare, working conditions and opportunities for professional growth. He said the government is committed to ensuring educators are able to advance more quickly within the system.

“My government is very clear that not only are we concerned about the improvement in the welfare, working environment, and conditions of service for our teachers, but we want to see them having access to accelerated opportunities,” he said.

As part of this approach, the President revealed that thousands of senior positions are being filled or newly created to support upward mobility within the profession.

“For example, 2700 senior vacancies to be filled. Now, these are not senior vacancies that exist in the system in a traditional way,” he explained.

He outlined several new posts created across the education system, including second deputy head teachers in Grades A and B secondary schools, deputy head teachers in Grade C primary and secondary schools, and additional senior master and mistress positions in schools nationwide.

“This is 823 senior positions created within the teaching service structure to facilitate the advancement of a teacher’s career. These positions did not exist previously,” President Ali said.

He added that the expansion of senior roles will allow more teachers to be promoted, leading to improved salaries, additional benefits and stronger retirement outcomes for educators across the country.