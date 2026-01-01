News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Assessment to strengthen gold mining sector to begin next week –President Ali
gold-

A FULL assessment of gold mining activities is set to take place on January 5, signalling potential policy changes in the country’s mining sector, President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced.
Speaking during an interview with journalists and students on Tuesday, the Head of State said the assessment is expected to examine compliance, operational practices, and the flow of gold sales, particularly focusing on traders and miners who sell outside the state-run gold board.
“So, on the 5th of January, there will be a complete assessment of every single miner and every single trader, and strong decisions will be made. We want them to be selling to the gold board, but all of these incentives have kept production going.”
He stressed that stringent actions will be taken.
“We are going to link the mercury they buy with their declarations; if they have land that they are working on (and) they have dredges registered, but there is no declaration, we’re going to repossess those lands because there is no sense in them destroying the environment and it’s not being used.’
Last month, President Ali had said that his government would pursue and shut down delinquent operators who continue to exploit state incentives while failing to declare their gold.
According to the Ministry of Finance’s mid-year report, gold declaration is up by 10.9 percent this year, but Dr Ali stressed that this remains below the government’s expectations.
He had emphasised then that miners who profit from the sector have a legal responsibility to accurately declare their gold, reminding them that this duty is “not by choice, but by law.”
The President added that the government intends to overhaul systems that have enabled chronic under-declaration and illegal exports, stating that the state must stop facilitating “those kinds of people.”

One gold smuggler alone, he noted, stole more than $190 billion from the Guyanese economy.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Continued focus on enhancing public services, expanding economic opportunities
President highlights 2,500 senior vacancies to be filled
New year, new beginnings – Greenwich Park families gain legal land ownership
Commercial arm of GDF to support food production, expand reach to CARICOM market –President Ali says
Parika Port facility to unlock new economic opportunities for Guyana- Min Edghill
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.