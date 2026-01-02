GRA uncovers massive fraud involving employees, Azruddin Mohamed

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has uncovered what it describes as a coordinated internal conspiracy involving several of its employees and US-sanctioned businessman and leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) political party, Azruddin Mohamed, centring on the unlawful transfer of motor vehicles in breach of anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.

In a statement issued on Friday, the revenue authority confirmed that it is actively investigating multiple employees who are suspected of aiding and abetting Mohamed in the transfer of several vehicles between November 27 and December 5, 2025.

The transactions allegedly violated both the statutory procedures governing motor vehicle transfers and Guyana’s AML framework.

According to the GRA, an internal review of its records revealed a troubling pattern. The same employees were reportedly responsible for conducting off-premises examinations of the vehicles, lodging and approving transfer documents, and handling the dispatch and receipt of payments to finalise the transactions.

Investigators also found that many of the transferees listed similar residential addresses in Republic Park, Atlantic Gardens, and Hill Top, Timehri, along the East Bank Demerara.

So far, the authority has identified at least eleven such transfers, including a number of high-value luxury vehicles.

The GRA made it clear that it intends to pursue the matter aggressively. “All participants in these illegal activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the authority stated, adding that arrests are expected shortly. Investigations are ongoing, and international partners have already been informed of the developments.

As part of its enforcement push, the revenue authority has also appealed to the public to assist by reporting any illicit or unlawful activities. Members of the public can contact the GRA on telephone number 227-6060, extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3206, 3211, 3212, or 3408.

The agency assured that all information will be treated with strict confidentiality and noted that informants may be rewarded in accordance with the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.