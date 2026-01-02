Sir Ronald Sanders to be appointed Chancellor of the University of Guyana

The Council of the University of Guyana has identified veteran Caribbean diplomat and scholar Sir Ronald Sanders as the prospective Chancellor of the University, in keeping with Section 9 of the University of Guyana Act, which vests the authority for electing a Chancellor in the University’s Council.

The office became vacant following the completion of the tenure of Professor John Edward Greene, whose service was acknowledged by the Government of Guyana as distinguished and impactful in advancing the University’s development and standing.

According to a release from the Office of the President, Sir Ronald Sanders brings to the prospective role an extensive record of scholarship, public service, and international engagement that aligns with the University’s strategic direction and ambitions for academic excellence and global relevance.

Sir Ronald is a former Visiting Fellow at the University of Oxford and holds a Master’s degree in International Relations from the University of Sussex. He has received an Honorary Doctor of Letters from the University of the West Indies and an Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of Guyana.

His academic career includes service as Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Commonwealth Studies, University of London, and Senior Fellow at Massey College, University of Toronto. He also served as Rapporteur of a special committee appointed by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of London on the future of the Commonwealth Institute and as an elected member of the Executive Board of UNESCO.

On the diplomatic front, Sir Ronald is currently Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organisation of American States, and has served an unprecedented three terms as President of the OAS Permanent Council. His work on multilateral diplomacy, small-state advocacy, and global policy engagement has earned him wide international respect.

The Government of Guyana said that, at a time of major national investment in human capital and higher education, Sir Ronald’s prospective leadership would further strengthen the University of Guyana’s academic stature and expand its global reach, positioning the institution at the centre of Guyana’s emerging knowledge-based economy.

The Government has formally welcomed the identification of Sir Ronald Sanders as prospective Chancellor of the University of Guyana.