GRA hails Sattaur’s work in tax administration

MANAGEMENT and staff of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former Commissioner-General Mr. Khurshid Sattaur on Tuesday.

“The Revenue Authority uses this opportunity to express its condolences to the relatives, friends and colleagues of Mr. Sattaur, many of whom would have worked closely with him during his tenure in the then Inland Revenue Department, where he joined the department in early 1984 as a Senior Inspector of Taxes after being successful at his ACCA studies in the United Kingdom, and the subsequent Guyana Revenue Authority where he served in various senior positions, and his eventual promotion to Commissioner-General,” GRA said in a release.

According to the GRA, Sattaur, a Chartered Accountant and Auditor, made a sterling contribution to tax administration in Guyana, and to the process of reforming the semi-autonomous organisation into a premier tax collection body. “Mr. Sattaur played an instrumental role in the GRA adopting the Total Revenue Integrated Processing System (TRIPS) Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, and was at the helm of the Authority when the Value Added Tax (VAT) regime was introduced to Guyana in 2007, and later in 2012 when its operations were consolidated and its services moved to the new head office on Camp Street in 2012.” The GRA said Sattaur served in his capacity as Commissioner-General of the GRA from 2003 to 2016. He will be missed.

Reports are that Sattaur was ailing for some time. He was in his 60s. Sattaur served as Commissioner-General of the GRA for 12 years. He retired in 2011 but remained on the job until 2016.

This publication offers deepest condolences to members, friends and associates of the bereaved family of Khursid Sattaur.