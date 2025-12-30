Documents show Mohamed hoarding EBD land sold by caretaker APNU+AFC gov’t

–while claiming concern for Guyanese awaiting allocation

DOCUMENTS now in the public domain reveal that the APNU+AFC coalition administration—after it had been toppled by a no-confidence motion—sold 14.9091 acres of land earmarked for housing development at Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara to US-indicted WIN party leader Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed.

What has raised serious concern is that the transaction occurred after the three-month constitutional period within which elections were due, a phase during which the administration was deemed to be operating in caretaker mode.

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) had ruled that during this period the government should refrain from engaging in major transactions of this nature.

The agreement of sale is dated July 17, 2019, and describes the property as “Parcel No. 1619; Block No. VIII; Zone: E.B.D., being part of Plantation Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara,” measuring 14.9091 acres.

Under the terms of the agreement, the land was to be used strictly for housing development, with the Mohameds granted immediate possession to commence infrastructural works.

These works were to include the construction of roads, bridges, drainage systems and culverts, along with the installation of water and electricity distribution facilities, all within eight months of the signing of the agreement.

Additionally, the agreement stipulated a 24-month deadline for the completion of all houses on the development—conditions that, based on the current state of the land, appear to have been breached.

This publication is not aware of whether the required infrastructural works were completed within the stipulated timeframe. However, the land—equivalent to approximately 75 high-income house lots—is presently unoccupied and overtaken by vegetation, with no visible signs of housing development.

The disclosures have sparked widespread reaction on social media, with many questioning the sincerity of Azruddin Mohamed’s public expressions of concern for the poor and his attempts to portray himself and his family as anti-corruption advocates.

Commentators have pointed out that if his concern for disadvantaged Guyanese is genuine, and if he truly believes that ordinary citizens are struggling to access house lots, a meaningful and practical step would be to make the Little Diamond land available to 75 deserving families.

Instead, critics note, the property remains idle while there remains a large housing demand, and no available land for allocation along the East Bank Demerara.