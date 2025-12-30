Stronger accountability, quality care, digital transformation

–important in advancement of disability, rehabilitation services, Health Minister says

MINISTER of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, attended and delivered remarks at the Disability and Rehabilitation Services Managers’ Programme Review held at Cara Lodge, Georgetown, where he underscored the urgent need for improved accountability, strict adherence to clinical guidelines, enhanced supervision, and higher standards of care across the health system.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, Dr Anthony, during his address, emphasised that failure to follow established medical guidelines can result in serious consequences, including loss of life.

He noted that while guidelines are periodically reviewed and updated, they must be adhered to at all times until any formal revisions are made.

Dr Anthony announced that beginning next year, the Ministry of Health will establish a Quality Unit to conduct clinical audits across regions and departments.

These audits will assess compliance with clinical guidelines, identify gaps in service delivery, and support corrective action where necessary. He made it clear that persistent non-compliance, despite repeated interventions, will not be tolerated.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of effective management and supervision, stressing that managers must be prepared to document performance issues and address service deficiencies honestly, particularly in cases where patient complaints persist despite positive staff appraisals.

Addressing rehabilitation-specific priorities, Dr Anthony called for stronger interdepartmental collaboration, particularly in the management of diabetes, hypertension, stroke care, and the prevention of complications such as amputations.

He also reiterated plans for the development of a Neurological and Stroke Rehabilitation Centre, which will provide comprehensive rehabilitation services under one facility.

Additionally, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding access to prosthetics, wheelchairs, and other assistive devices, while exploring sustainable ways to meet the growing demand for motorised mobility aids.

Meanwhile, Director of Rehabilitation and Disability Services, Dr Ariane Mangar, noted that the meeting outlined the Regional Rehabilitation Services Framework, which is designed to strengthen, standardise, and expand rehabilitation services across all administrative regions of Guyana.

She highlighted that the burden of stroke, amputations, trauma, chronic disease, childhood disabilities, and hearing impairment continues to grow.

Rehabilitation, she stressed, is no longer optional or supplementary care, but an essential component of health service delivery critical to reducing long term disability, improving functional outcomes, and supporting safe discharge from hospitals.

Also present at the meeting were the Director of Regional Health Services, Dr Cerdel Mc Watt; the Director of Primary Health Care, Dr Ertenisa Hamilton; along with other senior health officials.