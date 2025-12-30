Expanded housing support for youths

–new programmes to be rolled out in 2026, Housing Minister says

MINISTER of Housing Collin Croal, has emphasised the government’s expanded support for youth access to home ownership along with major new financial programmes for home construction and improvements in the 2026 national budget.

Croal highlighted this while speaking on the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration’s development vision for the housing sector in the next five years.

According to Minister Croal, the government intends to build on its strong gains already made.

Beginning next budget cycle, there will be further targeted support as the government aggressively pushes to expand home ownership and improve living conditions.

“…Commencing from budget 2026, one can see another initiative or programme that speaks towards direct financial assistance for home construction and home upgrades,” he said, pointing to the already-established steel and cement programme which has benefited thousands with over $750 million disbursed.

Through community outreaches, the minister said there have been requests by residents for assistance in completing certain elements of their homes, including windows, walls, steps or repairing leaky roofs.

Assessments and investigations will be the criteria for the programme, the minister said.

He added: “You will find an aggressive programme towards ensuring we assist persons for home upgrade, assist persons for completion or their home construction, that will be done in a major, major way, commencing from the next budget, and we’re very happy for this, because we have been receiving a lot of requests. In fact, some of [these] have been channelled through men on mission, [and] they also conduct their own assessment of a person’s scenario or the situation that they may have, and they are assessing their inability to be able to provide resources to complete their home.”

Placing further emphasis on the direction of the housing sector, the minister said as part of the government’s vision of next five years, there will be greater focus on youth.

Within the last five years in allocations, the percentage of allocations that were done for young people who were under 35 is 54 per cent.

He said: “We’re happy about that because it also signals, therefore, that the opportunity exists. The housing programme continues to remain a pillar of economic empowerment. This has always been so under every People’s Progressive Party/Civic government.”

Croal said that advancing citizens toward home ownership remains central to the government’s mandate.

He reflected on President Dr Irfaan Ali’s address to the nation on December 17, highlighting the administration’s commitment to social and economic transformation over the next five years.

He noted that the construction of new homes is a cornerstone of the programme, with the government targeting a minimum of 40,000 houses over five years, averaging 8,000 annually. Croal highlighted a shift to modular housing to increase volume and efficiency.

MODULAR HOUSES

He said: “We received over 268 responses for the construction of modular houses. So, we can have volume.”

According to him, housing will cater to all income levels, including low-income households, moderate and middle-income groups, and young professionals, reflecting the rising demand among those with higher disposable incomes.

Croal also emphasised the economic benefits of construction, noting that the sector provides ample employment opportunities.

“In fact, we still have a demand for skilled workers for the construction sector. Anyone who is a very skilled carpenter, mason, plumber, or even electrician can gain employment,” he said.

The minister also related that this approach not only addresses housing needs but also strengthens the local workforce and supports small businesses providing goods and services to construction sites.

Home ownership itself is positioned as a tool for economic empowerment. Croal said that the government’s approach to home ownership aims to empower citizens by providing them with their own land, personal space, and security of tenure.

Women, particularly single mothers, are also benefitting, with over 43 per cent of allocations going to females.

He stated, “Empowerment of our women…earning on their own allows them to manage their affairs on their own.”